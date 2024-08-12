Yelverton Rotary Club president Paul Williams said: “It has been a fabulous day with so many children and their parents, carers and friends enjoying themselves with such a wide range of activities provided by all our participating organisations. My thanks go particularly to our Rotary Club Communities chairperson Rotarian Pam Law who has worked tirelessly over several months bringing the event to fruition, and to our sponsor RM Builders & Contractors Ltd of Tavistock and everyone who contributed to making the day an enormous success.”