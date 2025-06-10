An Okehampton cadet has been praised for saving his father's life.
Army cadet Freddie Grubb was on a family day out when his father suddenly collapsed.
Demonstrating exceptional composure and quick thinking, Freddie immediately recognised the signs of cardiac arrest. He quickly sought help and retrieved a defibrillator, while his mother began administering CPR.
Throughout the ordeal, he provided calm reassurance to his mother, explaining what he was doing in those vital moments.
Thanks to their swift actions and the cadet’s presence of mind, his father's life was saved.
In recognition of his exemplary conduct, Freddie has been awarded a Praiseworthy Action Certificate by the Army Cadet Charitable Trust (ACCT UK).
The award was formally presented on Saturday, June 7 by the Devon Army Cadets Commandant, Colonel Steve Frost.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.