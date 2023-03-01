The collection outside the shops in Yelveton raised £454, every penny of which will go to ShelterBox to help the people made homeless in the area affected by the disaster. ShelterBox, a charity based in Helston in Cornwall, provides emergency kits to send out to disaster zones containing items like tents, tarpaulins, tools, blankets, mosquito nets, cooking sets and water filters help to meet people’s most urgent needs so they can start rebuilding their lives.