yelverton Rotary Club will be collecting outside the shops in Yelverton this Saturday, February 25 between 8.30am and 2.30pm to raise funds for the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. The rotary club has also paid for a Shelter Box with funds from their Christmas charity collection to send to the disaster zone.
And looking ahead, Yeverton Rotary club will be holding a 60s/70s Disco Night at the Memorial Hall in Yelverton on March 18, to help fund their free Play Day for children at Harrowbeer Airfield on August 2.