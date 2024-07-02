THE ROTARY Club of Yelverton has a new president for the coming year.
Paul Williams was elected for the second time to lead the club over the next 12 months.
Paul is a club founder and a Paul Harris Fellow – the Rotary International Award given to rotarians who have given ‘exceptional service to rotary and society’.
Paul first served as president of the club back in 2008.
In his acceptance speech at the presidential handover ceremony last week, he said: “I am looking forward again to serving the club as its president during the coming twelve months, to continue the excellent work we as a club achieve and at the same time to widen the sphere, influence and public awareness of rotary in the area, and so encourage others to join and enjoy the friendship, fun and benefits which membership of rotary can bring to the community.”