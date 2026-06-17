Okehampton College’s neurodiverse group had a visit from members of the Okehampton Rotary Club recently.
The rotary club has donated £450 to the group, which will go towards trips and experiences.
Teacher Sue Hanson said: “We are so very grateful to the rotary club for donating some much-needed funds for the neurodiverse group. We had the pleasure of Brenda Bourne, Dave Potter and Shannon McGinley visiting our group and meeting the students.
“These funds will play a great part in providing the students with some fantastic days out and experiences. The young people will thoroughly enjoy this which in turn will increase their confidence by pushing their boundaries and meeting new people. This will provide the students with opportunities that they wouldn't usually have. Thank you so much rotary club!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.