Romansfield community in Okehampton put on a party

Local housebuilder Redrow’s Romansfield community in Okehampton came together last week to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style, with a party hosted by a couple from the development.

New residents Issy and Ian Magee, with the help of a donation from Redrow, put together an exciting afternoon of food, drinks and activities for the community to enjoy. With all of their Romansfield neighbours invited, over 50 people came together to enjoy the celebration.

Despite the threat of bad weather, a variety of activities were laid out for the community to make the most of the historic occasion.

Whilst the children and adults enjoyed solving clues in a scavenger hunt, others had the chance to put their sweet treats on show in a baking competition.

On a truly unforgettable occasion, special commemorative bears were gifted to the children, including a six-day-old baby. Photography enthusiast Ian even captured footage of the surroundings on the day with his drone.

Issy said: ‘I loved organising the Jubilee party for our neighbours at Romansfield — it was an absolute joy to see everyone enjoying themselves.

‘Moving to Okehampton has been brilliant. There is such a great community amongst the residents here and so it was wonderful celebrating such a momentous occasion altogether. Word of the party even reached our soon to be neighbours who we thoroughly enjoyed meeting.’

Commenting on the event and their donation area sales manager, Kevin Bradford said, ‘The fantastic Jubilee event at Romansfield is exactly the sense of community that we strive to create. It was wonderful to support Ian and Issy in their vision to bring everyone together to celebrate this unique occasion.’