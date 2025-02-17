Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal crash at Roborough Down on Friday (February 14).
A 19-year-old man from Plymouth sadly died in the collision on the A386 at around 11.55am in a collision involving a black Yamaha MT 125 motorcycle and a red Manitou telehandler farm vehicle.
The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene, causing long tailbacks as diversions down country lanes were put in place.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have dash camera footage, to contact police via their website, or by calling 101, quoting log 288 of 14 February.