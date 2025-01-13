Robin Hood and the Witches of Sherwood will be appearing in Hatherleigh next month. Oh yes they are!
The pantomime, performed by the Hatherleigh Players, will see Robin Hood and the Witches of Sherwood take to the stage in Hatherleigh Community Centre from Thursday, February 20 to Saturday, February 22.
Directed and adapted by Cindy-Jane Squire and the Hatherleigh Players, the evening performances will begin at 7.30pm and the Saturday matinee at 2pm.
Early bird tickets will go on sale on January 18 and the rest will be sold online on Monday 20 on www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatherleighplayers
If you require accessible seating, call the box office on 07875 202713.