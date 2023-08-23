POLICE investigating a reported robbery on Exmoor, near South Molton yesterday, Tuesday, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: 'Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, were assaulted in their vehicle that was parked on the road between Brayford and Simonsbath at around 10.20am by an unknown number of suspects.
'Both sustained facial injuries and the younger man was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
'Property was also stolen from them.
'It is believed the victims may have been known to the suspects.
'If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference number 50230229112.
'Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.'