Two telecommunications projects are planned by Airband, internet service provider, at Whitchurch and Tavistock. The first is (already permitted) is to install four telegraph poles at Honeysuckle Cottage, on Mount Tavy Road to bring high speed internet to new areas.
Existing Openreach infrastructure will be used to reduce disruption. The poles are needed to offer a service to as many people as possible.
The second needs a road closure on Whitchurch Road, near Chollacott Lane, southwards to Priory Close. A date has not been fixed.