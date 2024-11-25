A man has died following a serious collision on the A30 at Launceston yesterday (Sunday).
Police were called at around 7.30am to the westbound lane just before the Pennygillam off-slip road
The collision was reported to have involved two highways maintenance vehicles and an HGV.
A man in his 50s, from one of the roads maintenance vehicles, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. Sadly he died later yesterday evening.
His next-of-kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.
Another occupant of the highway maintenance vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to hospital.
The HGV driver, a 51-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The A30 was closed for a number of hours while an investigation and recovery work took place at the scene.
Anyone with information and dash-cam footage to help the crash investigation is asked contact Devon & Cornwall Police through their website or by calling 101 quoting log 277 24/11/24.