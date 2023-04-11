Drivers in and around West Devon will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm April 14 to 4am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.