Road closures: two for West Devon drivers this week

Road closures: two for West Devon drivers this weekDrivers in and around West Devon will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
Subscribe newsletter
Drivers in and around West Devon will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 8pm August 18 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for vegetation works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.