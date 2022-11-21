Road closures: three for West Devon drivers this week
Drivers in and around West Devon will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Bishop lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down lane closure for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.