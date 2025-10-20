Drivers in and around West Devon will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm October 20 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Woodleigh, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm October 21 to 5am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Down lane closure for Virgin Media works.
• A30, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross to Tongue End carriageway closed for structural inspection works. Diversion via A386 and B3260. HGV diversion via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.