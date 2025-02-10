Drivers in and around West Devon will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon, lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon exit slip closed for surveys, diversion via Toungue End and B3260.
• A30, from 7pm February 18 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Toungue End exit slip closed for surveys, diversion via Whiddon Down and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.