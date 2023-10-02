Drivers in and around West Devon will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm October 2 to 4am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Liftondown lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Woodleigh to Alphington carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Tedburn St Mary, Tedburn Road and Ide Lane, No access to/from A30 westbound, at Fingle Glen.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.