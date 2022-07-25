Road closures: six for West Devon drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A38, from 7pm May 3 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A30, from 8pm July 25 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for vegetation works.

• A30, from 8pm July 27 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Whiddon Down and Woodleigh lane closure for vegetation works.

• A30, from 9pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Broadwoodwidger to Okehampton - Lane closure for Electrical works.

• A38, from 7pm August 1 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.

• A30, from 8pm August 1 to 5am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Cheriton Bishop - Lane closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) works.