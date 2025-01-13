Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End junction, Okehampton carriageway closure for inspections, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Sourton Cross via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Meldon Okehampton carriageway closure for inspections, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion A30 eastbound to Whiddon Down, A3124, A3072 and A386 to Sourton Cross.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 4am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross, lane closures for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown lane closure for LED upgrade.
• A30, from 10am to 4pm on January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh exit slip closed for surveys, diversion via Whiddon Down and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 15 to 4am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross, lane closures for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.