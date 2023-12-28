Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm January 3 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Meldon.
• A30, from 6am January 4 to 11pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via A388 to Lifton, Sprytown, Lewdown and Bridestowe.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.