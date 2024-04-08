Drivers in and around West Devon will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from midnight, April 9 to 11pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross exit slip roads traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A30, from 8pm April 9 to 4am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Ebsworthy lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions between Liftondown and Stowford lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 7pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion via A388 to Tavistock Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.