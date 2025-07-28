Drivers in and around West Devon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 6pm July 28 to 10pm August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon exit slip road traffic signals for Openreach works.
• A30, from 7pm August 1 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via - Cheriton Cross, Crockernwell, Hask Lane to Whiddon Down and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 6pm August 11 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross to Meldon lane closure for BT works.
• A30, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down, lane closure for boundary fence repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.