Drivers in and around West Devon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm July 25 to 4am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton to Okehampton, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A30, from 7pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Woodleigh to Alphington carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via Tedburn St Mary, Tedburn Road and Ide Lane, No access to/from A30 westbound, at Fingle Glen.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.