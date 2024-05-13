Drivers in and around West Devon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, April 9 to 11pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross exit slip roads traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm May 14 to 4am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Lifton Down, lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm May 21 to 5am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.