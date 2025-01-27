Drivers in and around West Devon will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Lifton Down to Stowford lane closures for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford to Sourton Cross lane closures for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford to Sourton Cross lane closures for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm February 3 to 4am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton Down entry slip road closure, for barrier repairs, diversion via the A388 Launceston and rejoin A30.
• A30, from 7pm February 6 to 6am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End to Meldon lane closure for layby resurfacing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.