Drivers in and around West Devon will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, April 9 to 11pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross exit slip roads traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions South Tawton to Whiddon Down lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 8pm May 1 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions South Tawton to Whiddon Down lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from midnight, May 7 to 11.59pm May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Sourton Down to Meldon used as a diversion route for Devon County Council.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.