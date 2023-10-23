Drivers in and around West Devon will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9pm October 25 to 5am October 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Tavistock Road junction, Launceston carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A388.
• A30, from 7pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End - lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 7pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon - lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 8pm October 27 to 4am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Okehampton lane closure for barrier repair.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.