Drivers in and around West Devon will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whiddon Down to Okehampton, lane closures for surveys.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon entry slip road lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Okehampton Bypass lane closures for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm September 6 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End exit slip road lane closure for sign maintenance, diversion to Sourton Cross and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.