Drivers in and around West Devon will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm June 12 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via old A30 through Crockernwell.
• A30, from 7pm June 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross to Liftondown carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via Bridestowe, Lewdown and Lifton.
• A30, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Okehampton bypass, lane closure for Sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End exit slip road closure for road markings, diversion via A30 eastbound to Whiddon Down and return.
• A30, from 7pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon exit slip road closure for road markings, diversion via A30 eastbound to Tongue End, junction and B3260.
• A30, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross entry slip road closure for road markings, diversion via A386 and B3260 to Tongue End junction.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.