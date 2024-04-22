Drivers in and around West Devon will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, April 9 to 11pm June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross exit slip roads traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion via A388 to Tavistock Road.
• A30, from 7pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Woodleigh to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Crockernwell.
• A30, from 8pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End to Whiddon Down - lay-by closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions South Tawton to Whiddon Down lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from 8pm May 1 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions South Tawton to Whiddon Down lane closures for structure inspection.
• A30, from midnight, May 7 to 11.59pm May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Sourton Down to Meldon used as a diversion route for Devon County Council.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.