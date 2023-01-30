Drivers in and around West Devon will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 3 to 5am April 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am January 30 to 3.30pm January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Woodleigh to Whiddon Down lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm January 30 to 4am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Whiddon Down to Tongue End lane closures for barrier repair.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm January 31 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Tongue End to Whiddon Down lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm February 2 to 4am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton Bypass lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Tongue End to Woodleigh lane closures for drainage.
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down to Woodleigh lane closures for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.