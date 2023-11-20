Drivers in and around West Devon will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm August 29 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End lane closure for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End junction, Okehampton carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Sourton Cross via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton to Meldon carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Whiddon Down via A3124, A3072 and A386 to Sourton Cross.
• A30, from 7pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Cheriton Bishop to Whiddon Down lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End junction, Okehampton carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Sourton Cross via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 7pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton to Stowford lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton to Meldon carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Whiddon Down via A3124, A3072 and A386 to Sourton Cross.
• A30, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon to Tongue End junction, Okehampton carriageway closure for resurfacing, Light vehicle diversion via B3260, HGV diversion from Sourton Cross via A386, A3072 and A3124 to Whiddon Down.
• A30, from 9am December 4 to 4pm December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Sourton Cross lane closures for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.