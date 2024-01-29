Drivers in and around West Devon will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm January 19 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 19 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm January 3 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Meldon.
• A30, from 6am January 4 to 11pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works, NOT suitable for any vehicle over 3.5M wide.
• A30, from 6am January 9 to 8pm March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works, NOT suitable for any vehicle over 3.5M wide.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 31 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, South Tawton lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 2 to 6am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Okehampton lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Tavistock Road lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.