NINE teams took part in the 2023 hockey tournament, organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) and hosted and run by Mount Kelly PE students.
The format comprised of three pools with each team playing each other twice to decide who would go through to which competition.
Horrabridge D and St Andrew’s A & B played in the core pool.
With some rivalry in the top pool providing some exciting hockey, Horrabridge B emerged winners of the tournament with Horrabridge A runners-up.
St Peter’s won the intermediate competition & St Andrew’s A the core competition.
Thanks were given to Mount Kelly for providing the facilities and the umpires. All who attended enjoyed the experience.