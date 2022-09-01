Treasurer for the church Elaine said: ‘This will be our third year as the event was born out of lockdown. The event has grown each year. The first year just involved walking but this year people will be walking, cycling and horseriding. There will be refreshments at different points of the route to keep everyone going. It’s a really good challenge and we welcome anyone to get involved. People can donate directly or be sponsored. We really encourage those participating to register beforehand. New this year, from 2.30pm to 5pm are Ride and Stride activities at St John’s for children aged 2-12 and teas for everyone.’