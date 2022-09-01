Ride and Stride returns
St John’s Church in Horrabridge, along with other churches in the wider area, is supporting the Devon Historic Churches Trust annual Ride and Stride Day this weekend to raise money which will help with major repairs to historic churches, chapels and meeting houses throughout Devon.
The event is scheduled to take place this Saturday (September 10). Open to anyone, those wishing to participate can walk, cyclor or ride on horseback a 12.5 mile route around the churches of West Dartmoor which runs from Horrabridge, Yelverton, Meavy, Sheepstor, Walkhampton, Sampford Spiney and finishing back at St John’s Church, Horrabridge.
Registration will take place on Saturday morning from 9-9.30am at St John’s Church.
Treasurer for the church Elaine said: ‘This will be our third year as the event was born out of lockdown. The event has grown each year. The first year just involved walking but this year people will be walking, cycling and horseriding. There will be refreshments at different points of the route to keep everyone going. It’s a really good challenge and we welcome anyone to get involved. People can donate directly or be sponsored. We really encourage those participating to register beforehand. New this year, from 2.30pm to 5pm are Ride and Stride activities at St John’s for children aged 2-12 and teas for everyone.’
Ride and Stride events will be taking place all over the country on Saturday, from Cornwall to Northumberland.
For more information, see: https://ridestride.org/counties/devon/
