the Royal Horticultural Show will be taking place at Bere Alston Primary School from 2pm on next Wednesday (March 29).
Members of the community are invited to come along, plant a seed and take it home to grow on. You can bring seeds to swap, share or donate if you have some. Equipment will be provided.
The event is being run by the school, Bere Alston in Bloom, Bere Alston Gardening Club and the village’s Allotment Association.
Gardening queries can be answered by Alan Reid from the gardening club. There will also be a cacti display and information from Kelly Shaw. Contact the school on 01822 840410 or [email protected] for more information.