THe TIMING was perfect, Shrek the Musical by DreamWorks at Plymouth’s Theatre Royal at the beginning of the summer holidays.
Mind you there were also a healthy number of adults on their own attracted by the most uplifting of love stories intertwined with the triumph of good over evil about believing in yourself.
There are few films that have as stirring an ending as Shrek with Neil Diamond’s I’m a Believer.
This was retained by the touring stage production which had the whole cast leading a rousing chorus and dance which had much of the audience on their feet swaying and clapping in happy unison.
The excellent acting and singing and infectious enthusiasm stirred child and adult alike. The comedy had a rigside seat at all times and the jokes were aimed at adults and trainee adult and mostly hit the target.
Donkey is Shrek’s unlikely friend and companion in their venture to deliver Princess Fiona (Joanne Clifton) to evil camp Lord Farquaad (James Gillan).
He is the biggest source of humour and Brandon Lee Sears has some big hooves to fill after Eddie Murphy’s strong voice-over role in the 2001 computer-animated film.
Antony Larence’s Shrek is not, however overshadowed by quick-quipping Donkey and quickly gets the sympathy vote from the young audience.
The action moves along fast with short scences of rousing singing and dancing carrying the audience along at a breathless rate
There isn’t a weak performance in the show and leaves everyobne with a smile on their face. Antony was returning to his hometown of Plymouth and may be his performance was given extra ooomph by his memories of Theatre Royal visits when he was young.
GUY BOSWELL