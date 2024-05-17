The most popular names for babies born in West Devon have been revealed.
The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.
Freya and Ava were the most popular girls' names in West Devon with five babies given each name in 2022.
These replaced Freya, Delilah, Isla and Willow as 2021's top names, when four parents chose these names for their baby.
Meanwhile, Henry and Oliver were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, six babies were given each name in West Devon in 2022.
These names unseated Charlie, chosen by nine parents in 2021.
James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."
Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.
The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.
Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."
Most popular names for boys, England and Wales:
- Noah
- Muhammad
- George
- Oliver
- Leo
- Arthur
- Oscar
- Theodore
- Theo
- Freddie
Most popular names for girls, England and Wales:
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Lily
- Ivy
- Freya
- Florence
- Isabella
- Mia