Phil Spurr who has lived in Calstock for nearly 40 years has joined Calstock Parish Council and is getting stuck into local politics after retiring from his long 42-year teaching career.
Phil was inspired to join the parish council following having more time since his retirement and also by being impressed by the work the parish council has been conducting as of late.
Phil said: ‘Since retiring, I’ve now got the time I could devote to it and I’ve been quite impressed by the parish council over the last few years, they seem much more proactive.
‘I think you don’t have the right to complain about stuff until you take part in trying to make things better.
‘I’ve always enjoyed living here and it’s a village that’s got a remarkable community and I want to get involved.
‘I think local democracy is really important and I want to take part in it.’
Phil has had community involvement in the village, previously running the Calstock football team and most recently joining the Village Hall committee and is keen to play his part on the parish council.
Phil hopes to join the environment & climate emergency committee saying: ‘It’s one that I think is rather important.’
Also, Phil has hopes to join the waterfront committee and the recreation committee to improve provisions for young people and support the running of activities that ‘spring the village into life’ such as the Bike Show and the Christmas events.