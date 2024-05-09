People living in West Devon are being urged to take part in a police survey on anti-social behaviour before the deadline of May 17.
The survey comes as police report anti-social behaviour is becoming a problem in the town - but that not enough people are reporting it.
Officers in the area are keen to get the community’s feedback on which issues they are concerned about and there is still time to make views known.
The West Devon Neighbourhood Police Team will use the information gathered to direct their efforts to best serve the local people who live in their patch of Okehampton, Tavistock and surrounding villages.
Police neighbourhood team leader Sergeant Tom Ottley explained: “In recent months concerns have been expressed to my officers when speaking with the communities of West Devon around crime and anti-social behaviour, however this has not always been reflected in the reports we are receiving on police systems.
“This short survey will not take long to complete and is an opportunity for the people of West Devon to directly communicate to local police what their concerns are around crime and anti-social behaviour matters that affect them. We want to know people’s priorities and the survey will help inform how best we target our resources and keep everyone safe.”
Please use this link for the survey https://forms.office.com/e/HriWvegvVY or scan the QR code provided.
You can also follow Tavistock Police and Okehampton Police on Facebook for regular updates from the team.
Okehampton police station has a Public Enquiry Office if local people prefer face to face contact with an officer.
Okehampton police station is on Barton Road and the enquiry office is open Monday to Saturday 10am until 3pm. The office is closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
Non urgent matters can be reported via the 101 phone system or via the Devon & Cornwall Police website www.devon-cornwall.police.uk
If you prefer to remain anonymous please contact independent charity Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling 0800 555 111.
Where there is an ongoing crime or immediate threat to safety or property always call 999.