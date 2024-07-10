She said: “It’s very inconvenient not to have a landline or internet service. The mobile service has also gone. But it’s more than that because if I can’t make an emergency call or make one then I won’t be able to respond if there’s something happened to my husband for instance. He had a stroke in the past and if he’s had trouble again while he’s at work, then I won’t know anything about it. My mum also has one of those lifeline alerts she wears round her neck to contact me for help automatically. I need to know what’s happening. It’s really worrying.”