‘However, reservoir levels remain extremely low in the South West and especially low in Cornwall. As the ground is so dry following months of hot weather it will take much longer for moisture to reach groundwater sources as the dry soil will absorb water. Think of a dry kitchen sponge getting wet for the first time after sitting on the windowsill in the sun. When you initially run it under the tap water will bounce off it and then the sponge will slowly start to absorb it. This is similar to the ground so we need sustained rainfall to help restore moisture and then to refill our rivers and reservoirs.