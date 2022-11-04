Reservoirs still ‘extremely low’ says South West Water despite large rainfall this week
THIS week’s rainfall has helped rivers and reservoirs to stabilise but reservoir levels remain extremely low says South West Water as it urges people to reduce the amount of water they use.
Dr Lisa Gahan, director responsible for water resources said: ‘Following one of the driest and hottest periods in the region for over 130 years, the rainfall across the South West has been very welcome. In recent days this, alongside our proactive steps to increase supplies, has helped river and reservoir levels stabilise and slowly start to recover.
‘However, reservoir levels remain extremely low in the South West and especially low in Cornwall. As the ground is so dry following months of hot weather it will take much longer for moisture to reach groundwater sources as the dry soil will absorb water. Think of a dry kitchen sponge getting wet for the first time after sitting on the windowsill in the sun. When you initially run it under the tap water will bounce off it and then the sponge will slowly start to absorb it. This is similar to the ground so we need sustained rainfall to help restore moisture and then to refill our rivers and reservoirs.
‘That is why we are still asking everyone to reduce the amount of water they use to help recharge the region’s rivers and reservoirs. The hosepipe ban is still in place in Cornwall and parts of North Devon as levels remain very low in these areas.
‘The more water we can collectively save now will reduce the risk of further restrictions being required in Spring/Summer 2023.
As well as offering tips on how to be more water efficient at home, so far this year we have given more than 45,000 free water-saving devices to customers ranging from water butts to flow-reducing shower heads. These can be found on our website https://www.southwestwater.co.uk/services/save-water/#/
Customers can check if there are any temporary restrictions in their area https://www.southwestwater.co.uk/environment/water-resources/hosepipeban
