A COMPETITION has been launched to name an orphaned otter found in a town centre garden.
The youngster was found in Tavistock at the same time another cub was also rescued from a pizza takeaway in the town.
The suggested names include Tarka, Desmond, Potter, Percy, Otto, Tamar, Harold, Drake and Monty.
The naming competition (which ends today (Thursday) has been organised by the UK Wild Otter Trust (UKWOT) which is looking after one of the otters.
The pair, thought to be siblings, were taken separately to Westmoor Vets which then contacted UKWOT for longer term care.
Sadly, one of the cubs (the one nicknamed Margherita because it was found outside Robertsons pizza) died at the trust because it was very weak.
The remaining male is thriving and the trust is beginning a 12-month rehabilitation programme.
Dave Webb, trust founder, is encouraging people to name the orphaned boy otter.
He said: ‘We rescued this little Eurasian Otter cub at the beginning of January from Tavistock. He was found in a garden following some children and took shelter by the side of their shed, after which their dad called us.
‘The nearby river was raging so we went and collected the little one. He weighed only 1.6kg when he rescued him and is now doing really well and weighs 2.3kg.’
The person whose winning name is chosen will receive an adoption package for the otter. Entry money raised will go straight to caring for the orphaned otter cub.