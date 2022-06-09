Rescue volunteer runs 90 miles over moor for charity

Dartmoor rescue volunteer David Hutchins, second from left, ran over Dartmoor over the Jubilee weekend.

A TAVISTOCK man spent the Platinum Jubilee weekend running more than 90 miles across the wilds of Dartmoor in support of two charities close to his heart.

David Hutchins, 36, set himself the challenge of raising money for the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Ashburton and Rowcroft Hospice in Torquay and has already exceeded his original target of £2,000 more than twice over, raising £4,750 so far.

During the Platinum Jubilee weekend, David ran 93 miles across Dartmoor and ascended over 5,000 metres onto 73 tors continuously. He found his way using old fashioned skill without GPS, using a map and compass only.

He said: ‘I volunteer for the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Ashburton team, and previously had the honour of working with the team at the Rowcroft Hospice.

‘Both of these charities perform incredible and inspiring work 24 hours/day, 365 days a year... and always with a smile.

‘My reasons for doing this are simple: the rescue team and the hospice have inspired me with their relentless endurance and perseverance of providing the highest quality of care to those in need. I am motivated to help them continue this work.’

The Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Ashburton not only searches and rescues people in trouble on Dartmoor, but all over south and east Devon including rural and urban areas around Exeter, Torbay, Newton Abbot, Exmouth, and Totnes.