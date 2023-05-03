She said: ‘In my case, a friend and I (who had set up Horrabridge Sewing Masketeers during lockdown to make masks) were approached to help with any general sewing repairs that came in. A year on, we are a group of four, sewing away at each session along with other volunteers who mend items, from bikes to teddies. You bring along a ‘needy’ item and then someone will do their very best to bring it back to life or tell you what might be best.