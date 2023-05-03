SKILLED seamstress Jennie Dunstan says Horrabridge Repair Cafe is all about people with skills volunteering time to help their community.
She said: ‘In my case, a friend and I (who had set up Horrabridge Sewing Masketeers during lockdown to make masks) were approached to help with any general sewing repairs that came in. A year on, we are a group of four, sewing away at each session along with other volunteers who mend items, from bikes to teddies. You bring along a ‘needy’ item and then someone will do their very best to bring it back to life or tell you what might be best.
‘For instance, Claire Young’s bears were three of five brought in to Horrabridge Repair Café in March. I remember thinking oh they just need new pads and a spruce up and added them to my bag along with a sorry looking panda bear needing new pads and his head fixed back on and a sad Mr Ted, aged 100.
‘A year ago when our first bear came in my reaction was different; I had never repaired a teddy and wasn’t at all sure where to start. I sat her on my desk, spent a long time looking at her, wondering where to start. I’ve an assortment of bears that I’d used when teaching and my own threadbare one, but never repaired one.
‘The basic sewing skills taught to me by my mother and at school have been useful all my life; from making clothes and household items to games and toys to use for teaching. I’ve enjoyed the Repair Shop on TV and from that realised repairing bears was not quite the same; owners are very attached to their bears and keeping their characteristics is very important. So, I discuss each bear’s background at the café then study them at home before repairing.
‘Repair Café gave me the opportunity to discover a new interest. We enjoy the repair challenges that are brought in each month and would encourage everyone to think ‘repair not new’.