Remembrance tributes from the people of Bere
Monday 21st November 2022 5:00 pm
Peter Crozier, West Devon councillor and Chair of the parish council, lays a wreath on the war memorial. Picture by Ann Parsons
There was a large gathering at Bere Ferrers War Memorial on Sunday morning for the Act of Remembrance, including several on horseback.
An unusual feature this year was the that The Last Post was played on electric guitar. Eddie Ember, chair of the Bere Alston branch of the British Legion, read the Exhortation and Roll of Honour and the Revd Nick Law led the ceremony.
A service in St Andrew’s Church followed, which included songs by The Tavy Tars.
One included an account of the New Zealand soldiers who had been killed during the First World War by a train at Bere Ferrers station.
