TRIBUTES were paid to three brothers lost within days of each other during the First World War, writes Kerenza Moore.
Members of the Earl family gathered at Callington War Memorial to lay a wreath and remember James, John and William Earl.
James and John had both served as stokers on HMS Defence, which sank in the Battle of Jutland. Their brother William served in the Army and was killed in the Battle of Kut, Iraq.
Laying the wreath was former Army and RAF serviceman Derek Earl, his nephew Noel, who is a serving officer in the TA, and his granddaughter Taylor-May.
“Callington’s memorial was beautifully decorated by poppies,” said Marlene Earl, the great niece of the brothers who died, “and St Mary's Church with the poppy wave was an amazing backdrop. It was a moving Remembrance for everyone.”