Remembrance Day at Albaston
By Alison Stephenson
Sunday 13th November 2022 1:06 pm
Organisations including the Tamar Valley Scouts, members of the military, veteran servicemen and women and Calstock parish councillors led by Saltash Town Band paraded to Albaston War Memorial this morning to take part in an open air Remembrance Day Service.
The service was led by reader Debbie Crocker and the names of the fallen from the First and Second World War and Korean War were read out by Callington Town Crier Tony Stentiford.
Poppy wreaths were laid by representatives from the parish council, Cornwall Council, the scouts, WI groups and Calstock Parish Archive among others.
