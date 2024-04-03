Outpatients from West Devon who need medication following a hospital appointment will now benefit from a new pharmacy, being run by Boots, at Derriford Hospital.
The pharmacy, which opened yesterday, April 2, replaces the existing outpatient pharmacy at the hospital run by University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust’s (UHP) .
This has faced growing demand in recent years, with nearly 3,000 items dispensed every week meaning it had outgrown its previous space.
Chief pharmacist and clinical director of medicines optimisation at UHP, Kandarp Thakkar, said: “We’re delighted to officially open and are confident that thousands of patients who use this service every week will have a much improved service. There will also be everyday items visitors and staff can purchase.”
Jim Griffith, chairman of the Patient Council, said the pharmacy would be more spacious than the previous one and offer longer opening hours. “The new pharmacy will significantly improve the patient experience,” he said.
Outpatients will also be able to choose to have their prescription dealt with at their nearest Boots pharmacy.